A 45-year-old motorbike rider died after being involved in a collision with a light motor vehicle at the intersection of William Nicol and Peter Place roads in Bryanston‚ north of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that paramedics from ER24 were on their way back to their base when they came across the collision.

“Upon assessment‚ they found the male rider with critical injuries. His condition deteriorated on scene and paramedics initiated CPR. He was rushed to Mediclinic Sandton where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Two occupants from the light motor vehicle were assessed on scene. They did not sustain any injuries‚” Vermaak said.