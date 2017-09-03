A 51-year-old woman‚ Norma Elizabeth Florentino‚ has been sentenced to an effective 16 years’ imprisonment by the Bellville Specialised Commercial Court for fraud and money laundering amounting to millions of rand.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the elite squad’s Serious Commercial Unit had investigated the matter after charges were laid and arrested the woman during 2015.

The probe revealed that‚ between the period April 13 2013 and May 27 2015‚ Florentino who worked as a debtor’s clerk at Graphics Supply World in Cape Town‚ created fictitious invoices for clients from her work and included her personal bank account details‚ resulting in her unduly receiving approximately R12.5-million meant for her employer.

She was convicted on 232 counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering. She was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on the fraud charges‚ of which seven years were suspended for five years‚ and received a further eight years’ imprisonment on the money laundering charges.

“The accused further forfeited R219‚909.51 to the state and in addition she returned R5.9 million to the complainant prior to the sentencing agreement‚” said Ramovha.

Western Cape Provincial Head of the Hawks‚ Nombuso Khoza praised the investigating team and welcomed the sentence saying: “This is music to our ears. We hope it will deter others from doing the same. It is a clear indication of our justice system at work.”