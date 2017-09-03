Cape Town’s water restrictions just got even tougher.

With immediate effect‚ commercial customers have been ordered to cut their water use by 20% compared with a year ago.

Residential customers have been ordered to cap consumption at 20 kilolitres a month or face “a very high fine”. Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Sunday the level of fines had not yet been set but were likely to be between R5‚000 and R10‚000.

“The usage in the month of September will determine what actions delinquent users will be subject to thereafter‚” said De Lille.

This could include having a water management device fitted‚ limiting a household’s use to 350 litres a day. The city council has taken delivery of 20‚000 water management devices‚ and started fitting them at the homes of the most flagrant guzzlers three weeks ago.