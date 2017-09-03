Nthatise Mogapi‚ 25‚ will one day tell her two-year-old twin boys their father was a hero who served his country.

Constable Baliki Mogapi‚ 32‚ died in the early hours of July 21 last year during an ATM robbery at FNB in Hartbeesfontein in the North West.

Baliki and a colleague responded to the robbery at about 3am. Nthatise said the robbers opened fire. Baliki’s colleague managed to fire a shot‚ but he was hit before firing a round. He died on the scene.

“It came as a shock. I was hurt. I was so broken I could not believe [it]. It was just hurting.”

They were married eight months. He had been a member of the police for seven years.