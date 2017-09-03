South Africa

Joburg road closures down to all that jazz

03 September 2017 - 12:14 By Timeslive
Jazz on the Lake on 3 September 2017.
Jazz on the Lake on 3 September 2017.
Image: City of Joburg via Twitter

If you were on the roads around Johannesburg today you might be wondering why so much of the city has been closed off.

The answer is – today Zoo Lake is hosting Jazz on the Lake.

The annual event is turning 25, and features Zonke, Sibongile Khumalo, Amanda Bllack as well as former Beyonce and Prince drummer Queen Cora.

For more information on featured acts, you can check out the Joburg Theatre’s website.

For those who need to get around the city – here is a map of the road closures.

While the event is set to run from 10am to 5:30, the closures began at 6am this morning, and will end at 7pm.

