The troubled area of Vuwani in Limpopo is again facing total shutdown after threats from residents that they will take to the streets on Monday.

Limpopo police are on high alert after the threat which emerged from the pro-Makhado Task Team which has been vocal in its criticism of government for not following through on promises.

Last year‚ more than 30 schools were set ablaze or vandalised in municipal demarcation protests and in April this year at least 27‚000 learners were prevented from attending school amid a shutdown. The protest stems from a group of residents who want Vuwani to remain separate from a new municipality in the Vhembe district of Limpopo.

“We are already prepared for the strike. We will be making the necessary deployments in terms of our assessment of the area to make sure there is no violence or destruction of property takes place‚” police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE on Sunday. “For now‚ we are making use of our Public Order Police members as well as police members from other stations‚” he said when asked whether reinforcements were being brought in.

“The intention is just to maintain law and order. We are not saying people must not protest but what we are saying is they should do so within the boundaries of the law.

“But we will have sufficient members on the ground to contain the situation‚” Mojapelo said.

In April this year‚ spokesman for the Pro-Makhado Task Team told Radio 702 that after local government elections in August‚ government was nowhere to be found.

“Government made promises and commitments and signed agreements with senior traditional leaders saying that the issue would be resolved within months. That was last year before the municipal elections‚” Sambo was quoted as saying.

“After local government elections last year‚ we were chasing the government - they were nowhere to be found. They got what they wanted; elections went smoothly.”