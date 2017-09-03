South Africa

Six-year-old drowns in dam

03 September 2017 - 09:43 By Timeslive
Image: ER24

A six-year-old boy drowned in the Potchefstroom dam on Saturday morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at about 10.30am‚ they found the little boy on the embankment of the dam.

“Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for the boy and he was later declared dead on scene. Family members of the boy were on scene at the time.

“The police were called to the scene for further investigations. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known‚” Vermaak said.

