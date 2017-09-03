Two people have been shot dead and a third person critically wounded in an armed heist at a liquor store in Roodepoort on the West Rand. Paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said that shortly after 6pm on Saturday evening‚ Netcare 911‚ other ambulance services‚ the SAPS and private security companies had all responded to reports of an armed robbery and shooting at a liquor store on CR Swart road in Wilro Park‚ Roodepoort. “Reports from the scene allege that robbers fired multiple shots at a man in the shop and the security officers who responded to the incident.

“Paramedics attended to three male victims at the scene. The first victim had already succumbed to his injuries. The second was in a critical condition and was attended to by Advanced Life Support paramedics and placed on a ventilator at the scene. Despite paramedics efforts to resuscitate the man‚ he too succumbed to his severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene‚” Dollman said.

He said a third man was also in a critical condition and was attended to by a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic and analgesic medication was administered to manage his pain.

“Specialised equipment was used to immobilise and spinally restrict the patient to prevent any unnecessary movements and he was then airlifted to a specialised Trauma Unit for the urgent medical care that he required‚” Dollman added.