Vehicle overturns near Carletonville‚ killing one person‚ injuring two

One person was killed and two people seriously injured when their vehicle overturned on the R501 Welverdiend Road in Carletonville west of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that the three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

“Three men were found in a critical condition‚ scattered across the scene. “The ER24 Oneplan Medical Helicopter as well as a second helicopter was called to the scene to airlift two of the critically injured patients to hospital. One of the men sadly succumbed to his injuries while paramedics were loading him into the helicopter. Despite the efforts of the paramedics to revive him‚ there was nothing more that they could do.

“The other two men were placed on life support. One was airlifted by the second medical helicopter and another transported by road to a nearby hospital‚” Vermaak said.