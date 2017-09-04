ANALYSIS | So, did the Gupta family's fake news campaign work?

Instead, South Africa’s activist spirit has put the company on the defensive and split it down the middle. The anti fake news Twitter community trolled Bell Pottinger so persistently that it locked down its feed and later apologised for the South African campaign. It fired the lead manager on the Gupta account, Victoria Geoghegan.

The firm’s founder, Tim Bell, has said publicly that he warned against taking on the account and reports have surfaced that CEO James Henderson could be axed or bought out as he is a large shareholder. He has denied this.

For the first time in its history, Bell Pottinger has been called to account for its work by the UK PR industry standards body.

And, back home, the Gupta family are being squeezed out of the economy by the banking sector which has fired them as clients.