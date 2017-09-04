Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday expressed shock at the gruesome murder of a KwaMhlanga police officer who was killed by an inmate at the weekend but also highlighted this was a norm in their line of work.

"The death of Lieutenant Colonel Vilakazi is a normal state of affairs in our country. Those who have vowed to serve and protect live side by side with death‚" said Mbalula.

Lt-Col Sibongile Vilakazi was attacked by an inmate at the KwaMhlanga police station holding cells in Mpumlanga on Saturday.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Vilakazi had been mauled and beaten by the female inmate as she entered her cell to give her clothes and medication. Her attacker is believed to be mentally ill.

"[Vilakazi] walked into the cell to wake her‚ to which she didn't respond. The suspect then jumped on the police officer‚ grabbed her by her hair and banged her head several times against the wall and bit her on the neck‚" said Hlathi.

"Other colleagues tried to assist her‚ however it was too late as she was already seriously injured. The victim managed to walk on her own into the kitchen cells‚ however collapsed shortly after."

Paramedics who were summoned to the scene declared the officer dead.

"As a result‚ she had appeared at KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court on 31 August 2017‚ for two counts of malicious damage to property‚ assault‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ resisting arrest and her cases were postponed to the 7th September."

The killing happened the day before a mass memorial at the Union Buildings to commemorate 40 police officers killed in the line of duty over the last financial year.

"These are not mere statistics. They are men and women who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting South Africans. I had to witness widows and children‚ who were now orphans‚ bidding farewell to their father or mother once more. As a nation‚ we are indebted to these families‚" Mbalula said.

"Therefore‚ the SAPS must look after their children by sending them to school. These children must never feel that they are orphans now that their parents are no more‚" he added.

The woman alleged to have killed Lt-Colonel Vilakazi was due to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court on an additional charge of murder.Source: TMG Digital.