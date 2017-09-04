The Mandate and Account Team

5. BP's work in relation to the Oakbay account included two principal work streams: a. Corporate communications and reputation management; and b. Promoting a narrative around the existence of "economic apartheid" and the need for more "economic emancipation" (the "economic emancipation campaign").

6. In the early months the majority of BP's work on the Oakbay account was spent in relation to the corporate communications work stream. However the BP account team‚ which had been undertaking the corporate communications work‚ spent increasing amounts of time on the economic emancipation campaign from around September 2016.

The Economic Emancipation Campaign

7. A key part of the economic emancipation campaign was a social media and press campaign which included one blog and one associated Twitter account. Neither the blog nor the Twitter account appear to have had a large following. The Twitter account peaked at around 1‚000 followers. We have not seen any evidence to suggest that‚ as has been alleged‚ the BP account team used or instructed others to use so-called Twitterbots in the promotion of the economic emancipation campaign.

8. The BP account team was primarily responsible for devising the strategy behind the economic emancipation campaign and for creating and commissioning content for the social media and press aspects of that campaign. Certain material that we have seen that was created for the campaign was negative or targeted towards wealthy white South African individuals or corporates and/or was potentially racially divisive and/or potentially offensive and was created in breach of relevant ethical principles.

9. We understand that it has been alleged by various sources that the BP team invented the term "white monopoly capital". Whilst that phrase was‚ on occasion‚ used by the BP account team as part of the economic emancipation campaign we have seen no evidence to suggest that the term was one that BP invented. Indeed‚ we have seen references in publically available material that suggest that the term had already been in use for some time by the time that the BP account team commenced its work on the Oakbay mandate.

10. In addition‚ we have seen evidence that the BP account team used other tactics in relation to the economic emancipation campaign which arguably breached the relevant ethical principles‚ including taking steps which might mislead or undermine journalists who were asking questions in relation to the campaign.