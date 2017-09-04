How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built

Bell Pottinger was introduced into the Gupta corporate empire by an associate of the family, Fana Hlongwane, who got to know the public relations company as he battled against exposés made against him during the arms deal.

Hlongwane, who has been fingered as the middleman between the South African government and UK arms supplier BAE Systems, is widely regarded as the biggest beneficiary of “commissions” in the arms deal in the early 2000s.

He was introduced to Bell Pottinger by the father of Victoria Geoghegan, who was promoted to vice-president in December 2016. She has since been fired as the company attempted to limit damage to its reputation. It has had to face an unprecedented inquiry before the PR regulatory body in the UK after a complaint by the DA.