How to hire a Twitter army like the Guptas did

The Gupta family’s propaganda campaign, allegedly assisted by Bell Pottinger, inaugurated South Africa into the epicentre of the era of fake news and propaganda which has grown in tandem with the dominance of news by social media platforms.

How does it work?

A report by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, “The Fake News Machine: How Propagandists Abuse the Internet and Manipulate the Public”, details how to set up or procure a group capable of employing “dark” means to amplify content online. These services are mostly found on the “darknet” (part of the internet infamous for the trade in illegal drugs, child porn and other illegal services).