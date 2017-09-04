One of the women Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had an affair with received calls from family as far as the United Kingdom and Germany.

An article in the Sunday Independent said it is in possession of e-mail which allegedly showed Ramaphosa had extramarital affairs with eight women.

Following the report‚ pictures of women who were allegedly Ramaphosa’s girlfriends were circulated online.

Nonhlanhla Radebe‚ 31‚ has received calls‚ messages and Facebook requests since a poster started circulating on social media.

“This is not how I would’ve liked to be known.”