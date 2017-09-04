A Gauteng-based woman in her mid-50s has struck gold‚ winning the R25-million LOTTO jackpot.

The unemployed grandmother spent R20 on the draw and her winning numbers were announced on August 23. The winner admits that she is an extravagant spender but she intends to build a big house for her family.

“My grandchildren will have a huge yard to run around in and enjoy their upbringing‚” she said.

“With the way my life was going I would have been happy to win even a couple of hundred-thousand rand and that would have been still enough to change the course of my life. But R25-million means not only will I be able to get a new lease on life‚ but I will be able to build and leave a legacy behind for generations to come in my family‚” she added.

The multi-millionaire will be offered financial and investment advice by ITHUBA.

“This whole thing (winning LOTTO) feels so surreal‚ never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be the winner of R25-million‚” she said.

ITHUBA said the winner will also receive counselling to help her deal with her new found fortune and fame.

“Unfortunately we can’t reveal the identity of the winner but we have met with her and she seemed very excited. She will be provided counselling and further financial advice to help her deal with this life changing experience‚” said ITHUBA media specialist Gopolang Peme.