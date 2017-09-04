Long-term plan needed to sustain sanitary pads campaigns
A long-term plan is needed to sustain campaigns to provide sanitary pads for schoolgirls‚ says Richard Mabaso‚ founder of the Imbumba Foundation which runs the Caring 4 Girls project.
“There’s a campaign or project popping up here and there but then it disappears. When people come to me and ask to contribute‚ the first thing I ask them is: ‘how long? ‘ Because innovation is good but can sometimes destroy the purpose [of the projects]‚” said Mabaso.
Hundreds of schools are reaping the benefits of the project.
“What we do is that we get a business to adopt a school and fund the sanitary towel purchase that goes into it and as a result we don’t only rely on donations through our partners (Mpumalanga department of education‚ Dis Chem pharmacies‚ etc)‚” said Mabaso.
Among the many challenges faced by the foundation is the distribution of sanitary pads to schools.
“It’s one thing to collect the pads but another to take it to the girl in the rural area. The challenge comes in financing the process of delivery‚ which is the end part of it all. Also‚ it’s not a topic well received amongst men. They still shy away from being seen buying pads‚ therefore there’s a need to continually conscientise people on this‚” said Mabaso.
According to Mabaso‚ poverty contributes to the unaffordability of sanitary pads for many South African families.
“For a grandmother who has to look after her grandchildren with her grant money‚ she would rather buy a sack of maize meal than a pack of pads. But across all people I think we shouldn’t look at the financial aspect but take a holistic approach and acknowledge that this is an everyday problem for girls.”
The project raised 6‚500 pads this year alone.
Sue Barnes who created Sub Subz - panties to which sanitary pads can be clipped - is one of the people who responded to the need for reusable and rewashable sanitary solutions. She says that the government needs to do better and support these initiatives.
The panty is an eco-friendly solution made of 100% cotton knit‚ which allows the skin to breath. The elastic has a standard non-woven rubber base‚ and won’t stretch out of shape and it lasts for up to five years.
“I get lots of support but the government needs to get involved to support the girls. The educational programme on female health is as important as distributing the pads. They also have ease of access to the schools.
“Female health education needs to be more freely available to the girls. Girls deserve an equal chance to education and should not to be compromised because they are girls‚” said Barnes.
Barnes‚ who distributes free packs of Sub Padz to schools says that despite the challenges faced‚ the projects are sustainable‚ “I have distributed over 80‚000 packs in 7 years and am still going strong. A pack will last a girl for 5 years so will see her through high school‚” she said.
Early this year‚ the KwaZulu-Natal education department was praised for its initiative to start providing free sanitary pads to girls at school.
The campaign wants to ensure that no girl learner is forced to miss school due to the inability to afford sanitary pads. The provincial education department said that poor learners from grade 4 to 12 will receive a free pack of pads.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP