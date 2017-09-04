A long-term plan is needed to sustain campaigns to provide sanitary pads for schoolgirls‚ says Richard Mabaso‚ founder of the Imbumba Foundation which runs the Caring 4 Girls project.

“There’s a campaign or project popping up here and there but then it disappears. When people come to me and ask to contribute‚ the first thing I ask them is: ‘how long? ‘ Because innovation is good but can sometimes destroy the purpose [of the projects]‚” said Mabaso.

Hundreds of schools are reaping the benefits of the project.

“What we do is that we get a business to adopt a school and fund the sanitary towel purchase that goes into it and as a result we don’t only rely on donations through our partners (Mpumalanga department of education‚ Dis Chem pharmacies‚ etc)‚” said Mabaso.

Among the many challenges faced by the foundation is the distribution of sanitary pads to schools.