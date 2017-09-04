Man charged for crashing into children’s jumping castle
Almost a month after he allegedly crashed into a children's jumping castle‚ killing a five-year-old and injuring seven people‚ a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.
But the parents of the children who sustained injuries were shocked when TimesLIVE broke the news to them about Rico Jonas' arrest.
Jonas lives just metres from the home of the Ely family who had hired the jumping castle for little Farrah Ely's third birthday party.
In fact his mother and Farrah's mother had been friends for years.
“A 25-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s court on 28 August 2017‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Monday.
The incident occurred on Women's Day in Delft. All Farrah wanted was a jumping castle to enjoy with her little friends. The party feel silent when a white bakkie drove into the jumping castle. Eight people sustained injuries‚ and the five-year-old girl died in hospital the following day.
Heinrich Wewers‚ spokesman for the affected families‚ said it is unacceptable that no information had been relayed to them.
“I was planning on phoning the investigating officer today to get an update on where the case stands. I spoke to one of the other parents yesterday and we are upset that we are being kept in the dark. We were told by the colonel at Delft police station that he will tell us when the guy will be arrested and when his court appearance will be. No one contacted us‚'' said Wewers.
“We feel like we aren’t getting the necessary justice that we deserve. They should have told us that there was a date that the suspect would appear in court‚ we would have been there.”
He said they were considering laying a charge against Delft police at one stage.
“It brings a sense of comfort that someone has finally been charged with the crime but I would just like the officers to keep us up to date so that we can know where the investigation stands‚” he said.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP