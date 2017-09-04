Almost a month after he allegedly crashed into a children's jumping castle‚ killing a five-year-old and injuring seven people‚ a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.

But the parents of the children who sustained injuries were shocked when TimesLIVE broke the news to them about Rico Jonas' arrest.

Jonas lives just metres from the home of the Ely family who had hired the jumping castle for little Farrah Ely's third birthday party.

In fact his mother and Farrah's mother had been friends for years.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s court on 28 August 2017‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Monday.

The incident occurred on Women's Day in Delft. All Farrah wanted was a jumping castle to enjoy with her little friends. The party feel silent when a white bakkie drove into the jumping castle. Eight people sustained injuries‚ and the five-year-old girl died in hospital the following day.