Meet the real-life commanders of the Guptas' fake news army

The Black First Land First (BLF) movement and its founder, Andile Mngxitama, are also commanders of the fake news army. Mngxitama was funded by the Gupta family and is a regular commentator on ANN7.

Bell Pottinger’s role in creating the fake Twitter and Facebook army will only emerge once the company reveals the results of an internal investigation.

But the UK PR company was central to the attempt to shift the debate away from state capture by President Jacob Zuma and his collaborators towards the purported dominance of the economy by white-owned or controlled businesses.

A range of hashtags was coined to coincide with a political campaign to change the leadership of the Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank; to put pressure on banks to re-open the Guptas’ accounts; and to ensure that former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report reached a dead end.

The #PravinMustGo hashtag was retweeted 24,463 times while former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had another 8,936 tweets authored about him. (A separate analysis puts the number much higher at 183,620 tweets from 32,180 users.)