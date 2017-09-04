Mpumalanga police would on Monday not disclose whether a woman alleged to have assaulted and mauled a female police officer to death was still being kept in the holding cells of the same police station where the attack occurred.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said they would not reveal this information as it was an operational matter.

All he would divulge was that the 32-year-old woman‚ Gugu Msiza‚ had appeared in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

“She said she would be using a Legal Aid lawyer and her case was postponed to Monday‚” said Hlathi.

While the initial police statement had stated that Msiza was suspected to have a mental illness‚ Hlathi said this had not been confirmed.