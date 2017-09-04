Nothing could have been done on Oakbay account without Bell Pottinger CEO's knowledge: Lord Bell
There was nothing that Victoria Geoghegan‚ a lead partner on the Gupta-owned Oakbay account could have done on the account without the knowledge of CEO James Henderson‚ former chairman of Bell Pottinger Lord Tim Bell said on Monday.
The PR firm fired Geoghegan in July after finding evidence of a social media campaign that highlighted the issue of economic emancipation in a way that the firm considered to be inappropriate and offensive.
Henderson resigned at the weekend on the eve of the release of a finding into the conduct of Bell Pottinger by the Public Relations and Communications Association.
The decision is expected on Tuesday morning.
The Democratic Alliance has alleged that the PR firm worked for the Gupta family and devised a strategy of protest against “white monopoly capital” to allegedly divert attention away from criticism of the Gupta family’s activities and that such action violated The association’s code of conduct.
Speaking to Radio 702 on Monday night‚ Bell said he stepped down in August last year for a number of reasons‚ including the handling of the Oakbay account.
Bell said the initial visit to the Gupta family was the total amount of his involvement.
He said there was a conflict of interest as it would clash with Bell Pottinger’s other clients‚ including Mediclinic and Investec.
“It just did not feel comfortable.”
- TimesLIVE
