Nothing could have been done on Oakbay account without Bell Pottinger CEO's knowledge: Lord Bell

Henderson resigned at the weekend on the eve of the release of a finding into the conduct of Bell Pottinger by the Public Relations and Communications Association.

The decision is expected on Tuesday morning.

The Democratic Alliance has alleged that the PR firm worked for the Gupta family and devised a strategy of protest against “white monopoly capital” to allegedly divert attention away from criticism of the Gupta family’s activities and that such action violated The association’s code of conduct.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Monday night‚ Bell said he stepped down in August last year for a number of reasons‚ including the handling of the Oakbay account.