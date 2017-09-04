The Rustenburg police are looking for a group of white men accused of assaulting a 25-year-old black man‚ resulting in him getting seizures.

Police have arrested four of the men involved in the incident‚ in which Siyakudumisa Nkula and his girlfriend were allegedly assaulted and called “k****rs”.

Nkula told TimesLIVE how his birthday celebration‚ organised by family and friends on August 26‚ had turned ugly.

The family had gathered at the Rustenburg Recreation Centre in the North West‚ where they found a group of white men seated at the braai area.