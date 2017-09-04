South Africa

Report fingers Bell Pottinger in 'white monopoly capital' campaign

04 September 2017 - 12:35 By BusinessLIVE
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul.
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

UK PR firm Bell Pottinger’s account team working for the Gupta-owned Oakbay was primarily responsible for devising the “white monopoly capital” campaign.

This was according to findings released on Monday by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, which was asked to examine the work done by Bell Pottinger on the Oakbay account.

Bell Pottinger has released HSF’s findings but not the full report.

Bell Pottinger boss is no hero for stepping down - DA

The Democratic Alliance is not happy about the resignation of Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson.
Politics
8 hours ago

“The BP [Bell Pottinger] account team was primarily responsible for devising the strategy behind the economic emancipation campaign and for creating and commissioning content for the social media and press aspects of that campaign,” HSF said in its findings.

However, it said there was no evidence to suggest that the PR firm used or instructed others to use so-called Twitterbots in the promotion of the campaign.

HSF said that a key part of the economic emancipation drive was a social media and press campaign, which included one blog and one associated Twitter account.

The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine

INVESTIGATION: UK PR firm Bell Pottinger’s role in the construction of the Gupta family’s propaganda empire was part of a multinational fake news ...
News
11 hours ago

It also found that there was no evidence that the Bell Pottinger team had invented the term “white monopoly capital”, although on occasion it had been used by them.

“In addition, we have seen evidence that the BP account team used other tactics in relation to the economic emancipation campaign which arguably breached the relevant ethical principles, including taking steps which might mislead or undermine journalists who were asking questions in relation to the campaign,” it said.

READ MORE:

How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built

The Guptas' disinformation campaign used a range of media to carry their propaganda
News
11 hours ago

How to hire a Twitter army like the Guptas did

The Gupta family’s propaganda campaign inaugurated South Africa into the epicentre of the era of fake news
News
11 hours ago

How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media

The Gupta campaign used social media as a weapon to target key opponents and replicated methods used elsewhere in the world
News
11 hours ago

Meet the real-life commanders of the Guptas' fake news army

How fake messages from the black-ops world of an automated Twitter army spilled over into reality
News
11 hours ago

ANALYSIS | So, did the Gupta family's fake news campaign work?

Consider the count: two finance ministers down – or did it fail miserably?
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine South Africa
  2. How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built South Africa
  3. How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media South Africa
  4. Meet the real-life commanders of the Guptas' fake news army South Africa
  5. Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass News

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X