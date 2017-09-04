A suspect appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with a shootout outside the popular Coco Bar in Loop Street‚ Cape Town in May in which two people were wounded.

Naeem Harris‚ 21‚ was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit on Thursday.

He faces two counts of attempted murder.

Two victims – one a DJ‚ the other a patron - were wounded when the suspect allegedly opened fire at the revellers just after midnight on May 4.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the incident was reportedly linked to “an apparent ongoing clubs security turf war in Cape Town and surrounding areas”.

“Harris has been remanded in custody pending further investigations. The matter has been postponed until the 11th of September pending further investigations‚” Ramovha said. - TimesLIVE