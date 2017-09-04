South Africa

Suspect held for Cape Town popular bar shooting

04 September 2017 - 20:15 By Timeslive
Naeem Harris faces two counts of attempted murder for Coco Bar shooting.
Naeem Harris faces two counts of attempted murder for Coco Bar shooting.
Image: iStock

A suspect appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with a shootout outside the popular Coco Bar in Loop Street‚ Cape Town in May in which two people were wounded.

Naeem Harris‚ 21‚ was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit on Thursday.

He faces two counts of attempted murder.

Two victims – one a DJ‚ the other a patron - were wounded when the suspect allegedly opened fire at the revellers just after midnight on May 4.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the incident was reportedly linked to “an apparent ongoing clubs security turf war in Cape Town and surrounding areas”.

“Harris has been remanded in custody pending further investigations. The matter has been postponed until the 11th of September pending further investigations‚” Ramovha said. - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine South Africa
  2. How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built South Africa
  3. How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media South Africa
  4. Meet the real-life commanders of the Guptas' fake news army South Africa
  5. Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass News

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X