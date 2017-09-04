'Tell us where you buried Tebogo or we'll bury you': Majakaneng mayhem

The incident sparked weeks of violent protests in the area as Majakaneng residents demanded an arrest and information leading into Ndlovu’s whereabouts.

“The police are failing us. It’s been a month and they have not given us any update on the case. They are protecting the farmer because he is white‚” said Ndlovu’s aunt‚ Nancy Sekgobela.

“Since they can’t solve this case‚ we will do it ourselves. We are tired of waiting for them. The farmer knows what happened to Tebogo‚ so they must hand him to us. He will tell us where he buried Tebogo or we will bury him.”

The anger is palpable in Majakaneng. It is reminiscent of what happened in Coligny‚ another North West town less than 200km away‚ where similar protests broke out after two white men were accused earlier this year of murdering a black teenager because he stole sunflowers from a farm.