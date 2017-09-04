South Africa

Two men implicated in actor Dumi Masilela's hijacking to apply for bail

04 September 2017 - 11:49 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Dumi Masilela
Image: Supplied

The bail application of two men implicated in the hijacking of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela will be heard on Wednesday.

Mfundo Nkosi and Bongani Masumbuka's case was postponed on Monday in the Benoni Magistrate's Court‚ where they stand accused of being in possession of a hijacked Jeep and an unlicensed firearm.

Masilela had parked on a road in Tembisa on August 2 when a black Jeep approached his car. As he tried to drive away‚ he was shot once. He was later declared dead in hospital.

The state has not yet charged anyone with Masilela's murder.

