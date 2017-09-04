Police are on high alert in Vuwani in Limpopo‚ where residents have embarked on a "total shutdown" of services.

The Pro-Makhado Demarcation Task Team announced the shutdown on Friday after failed negotiations with government.

Vuwani was the scene of violent protests in May last year‚ when more than 20 schools were torched following residents' dissatisfaction with the proposed inclusion of Vuwani into a new municipality with Malamulele.

Similar incidents occurred in August and April this year.

"There is no schooling‚ no one is going to work. There is a total shutdown of services‚" said Alex Ramashau‚ spokesperson for the Pro-Makhado Demarcation Task Team.