WATCH | Man catches cop driving kids at 180km/h

A police officer was filmed driving a minibus carrying children at 180km/h on the N1 between William Nicol Drive and Rivonia Road in Johannesburg.

Police are investigating both drivers.

Meanwhile the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department impounded 54 dodgy vehicles that were being used to transport school pupils in two days near the end of August.

This came after an alleged driver, carrying primary school children and a toddler, crashed into a tree in Soweto last week Monday, injuring about a dozen of his passengers.

On Saturday the city urged motorists to stop speeding after an officer was run over while on point duty at the intersection of the M1 and Marlboro Drive.