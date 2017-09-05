Accident reconstruction specialists are expected to play a pivotal role in rooting out the cause of a fatal road crash which claimed the lives of five people near Bergville in central KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

Police confirmed that the crash‚ which saw two cars collide‚ is under investigation. It is understood that a luxury SUV had slammed head-on into another car on the R616‚ which had been ferrying eight members of the same family. The three people in the Range Rover emerged unscathed‚ while five people from the other were killed.

KwaZulu-Natal transport department’s spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said that the five were killed on impact.

“Five people from the Toyota died instantly upon impact‚ with three escaping with minor injuries. The injured persons were rushed to Ladysmith provincial hospital to receive medical and trauma care‚” he said.

“Forensic experts have been dispatched to further investigate the real cause of the crash‚” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said that the loss of lives on provincial roads was of grave concern.

“It is disturbing to lose so many lives on our roads. The Department is working on critical interventions and measures that will be taken urgently to deal with this scourge. On behalf of the department and the provincial government‚ we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those in hospital a speedy recovery‚” Kaunda said.