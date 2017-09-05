Court lambasts Manyi's attorney for failing to file papers on time

The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday lashed out at former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi's instructing attorney for failing to file heads of argument in a defamation case filed by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka against him.

Wierzycka‚ the outspoken chief executive of Sygnia Asset Management and South Africa’s wealthiest woman‚ has filed an urgent application in the South Gauteng High Court.

She is seeking an order declaring statements Manyi made against her on Twitter and Facebook — including that she was guilty of economic “terrorism” — defamatory.