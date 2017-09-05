Gogo strikes it rich with R25m Lotto windfall

An unemployed grandmother in her mid-50s has won a R25-million Lotto jackpot.

The woman, from Gauteng, spent R20 on the ticket and her winning numbers were announced on August 23. She intends to build a big house for her family.

"My grandchildren will have a huge yard to run around in and enjoy their upbringing," she said.

"I would have been happy to win even a couple of hundred thousand rands and that still would have been enough to change the course of my life. But R25-million means not only will I be able to get a new lease on life, but I will be able to build and leave a legacy behind for generations to come in my family."

She will be offered financial and investment advice by Lotto operator Ithuba.

"This whole thing feels so surreal. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be the winner of R25-million."