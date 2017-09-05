Inquest to be held into death of model

An inquest will be carried into the cause of death of a model who was found stabbed at the Pecanwood Estate in Hartbeesportdam on Monday‚ police said on Tuesday.

North West police spokesman Col Sabata Mokgwabone said police were investigating following an incident in which Lebo Mathuloe allegedly stabbed herself several times with a knife in the early hours of Monday‚ 04 September 2017 at Pecanwood Estate.

Mathuloe was listed as a model for G3 model agency.

Mokgwabone said Mathuloe was certified dead by a doctor at the golf course in the estate at around 6:30am on Monday.

Mokgwabone said a post mortem would be conducted and that people who claimed Mathuloe was murdered on social media were welcome to inform the inquest.

Someone had claimed on social media that Mathuloe was stabbed several times by her “white boyfriend”.