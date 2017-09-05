The Democratic Alliance and civic groups on Tuesday celebrated a victory against UK public relations firm Bell Pottinger‚ which has been kicked out of an industry body for five years.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) announced the decision at 1am on Tuesday‚ delivering its harshest possible sanction.

The DA warned Bell Pottinger that the battle was far from over.

"This ruling is by no means an indication that Bell Pottinger is off the hook just yet. Bell Pottinger must take responsibility for their actions and disclose all information regarding their Oakbay Capital account and reinvest all monies from their Oakbay account back into South Africa‚" DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said in a statement.

"The DA is exploring further steps that can be taken to force the full disclosure."

Lobby group Save SA said: "Bell Pottinger got what it deserved. Now South Africa deserves to know what really happened."