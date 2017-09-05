Johannesburg Water has said it made contingency plans as the city is preparing for widespread water outages while maintenance and repairs are done to pipes.

Spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said the city would be supplying water tanks across suburbs expected to be affected by the water outages.

"Maintenance will be carried out by Rand Water and it is expected to start around 8am‚" she said.

The water outages are expected to last about 33 hours until 5pm on Wednesday.

"We have made contingency plans and there will be water tanks in affected areas‚" Mavimbela said.

Suburbs expected to be affected by the maintenance include Bryanston extentions 3 and 5‚ Linden‚ Fontainebleau‚ Northcliff‚ Langlaagte‚ Randburg‚ Robinhills and Robindale.

Mavimbela said residents can get a full list of areas affected by the outages and the areas where water tanks will be placed on their website. The list is below.

Water tanks can be found in these areas:

• Langlaagte

• At Windsor corner Beatrice & Dukes

• At Cresta corner Republic & Judges

• At Linden corner First Avenue & Bramfisher @ BP Garage

• Robindale: Cherry Street and Bert RD and Aborb Street & Oak Aveneue

• Linden : 5th Street corner 3th Street and 8th Street & 3th Street

• Pine Park : Dalmeny RD & Gavin Avenue

• Aldarapark: 1st Street & ST Michelle Avenue

• Robin Hill :Winston Street & Valley RD Randburg Area

• Cnr. Anchor and Chester-Bryanston Ext.5

• Cnr. Conduit and Westview-O Summit

• Cnr. Kays and Cypress-Bryanston Ext.3

• Cnr.Highview and West-Ferndale Ext. 29

• Bright Water Commons-Republic Road-Ferndale

• Cnr. Sterling and Fabriek-Strijdom Park

• Cnr. Milne and Daniel-Bryanbrink

• Ferndale High School-Milne Road-Kensington B

• Cnr. Sirdar and Abington- Kensington B

• In Blackwood Street- Bryanston Ext.3