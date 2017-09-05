South Africa

Johannesburg rearrest man for girlfriend's murder

05 September 2017 - 12:07 By Jan Bornman
File Photo of a prison jail cell.
File Photo of a prison jail cell.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Johannesburg police have rearrested a 31-year-old man for the murder of his girlfriend in 2014.

Siyathemba Nkululeko Ngcekwa was arrested following the murder of his girlfriend in Jeppe in Johannesburg in January 2014‚ but after he was granted bail‚ he skipped his last court appearance in August this year.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said Ngcekwa handed himself over to police and he was re-arrested on Monday after realising police were close to apprehending him.

"The suspect was on the run after the murder and he handed himself over to the police through the assistance of his attorney on January 7‚ 2014. He was out on bail until he skipped to attend court on the 13th of August 2017‚" Mbele said.

Ngcekwa's girlfriend‚ Immaculate Zamabuya Ngwenya‚ had a protection order out against him at the time of her death.

Mbele said she was found strangled and had bruises to her face when her body was discovered.

READ MORE

Police investigating poisoning allegations in Magaqa death

Police are investigating whether or not former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was poisoned in hospital‚ where he was recovering ...
Politics
4 hours ago

'Friendly fire' death? Cop's kin to be told

Constable Tshepo Tladi's family's agonising eight-month wait for answers might finally come to an end this week.
News
8 hours ago

Mother killed in shovel attack at party

A couple’s argument ended tragically when a mother was beaten to death with a shovel on a farm in the Cape Winelands.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Knysna municipality stands by its fire report South Africa
  2. ‘Welcome to Germany’ – SA tourist’s friends says as WW2 bomb defused World
  3. Michaelhouse pupil dies in KZN school bus crash South Africa
  4. Irma is 'extremely dangerous' Category Five hurricane: US monitors World
  5. China-South Africa student dialogue held in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg
X