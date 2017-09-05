Johannesburg police have rearrested a 31-year-old man for the murder of his girlfriend in 2014.

Siyathemba Nkululeko Ngcekwa was arrested following the murder of his girlfriend in Jeppe in Johannesburg in January 2014‚ but after he was granted bail‚ he skipped his last court appearance in August this year.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said Ngcekwa handed himself over to police and he was re-arrested on Monday after realising police were close to apprehending him.

"The suspect was on the run after the murder and he handed himself over to the police through the assistance of his attorney on January 7‚ 2014. He was out on bail until he skipped to attend court on the 13th of August 2017‚" Mbele said.

Ngcekwa's girlfriend‚ Immaculate Zamabuya Ngwenya‚ had a protection order out against him at the time of her death.

Mbele said she was found strangled and had bruises to her face when her body was discovered.