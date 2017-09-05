Kenny Kunene on shooting: I was facing death

Businessman Kenny Kunene says he is lucky to be alive after allegedly being shot at while driving a BMW 125i on Tuesday night in Waverely, Johannsburg.

"I'm not okay. Fortunately nobody is hurt. I wasn't hurt," he told TimesLIVE shortly after the incident.

Kunene said prior to the shooting he was with his friend, Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale, when Motale's bodyguard advised them not to drive together.

In an interview with ANN7 on Tuesday night, Kunene said he was aware a car was following him, but brushed it off.

"I could see there was a car following us but I didn't think so 'cause of the lights. An SUV, (a) white one, it tried to press me to hit the pavement. I hit the breaks. They passed me. As they stopped in front of me they opened the doors, took out the gun, cocked their gun and I was facing death. I reversed and they started shooting at the car."

Kunene has slammed police who he claims arrived at the scene and left without taking any of the bullet casings.

"They all came there and left. They didn't even try to find out where we were."

Kunene claims he reversed into a residential area where a security guard allowed him to enter the boomed-off suburb in an attempt to get help.

He has insisted the shooting was a "hit" and said the attackers were "baying for our blood."

Motale made headlines at the weekend after questions he apparently sent to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa about alleged extramarital affairs went viral.

Ramaphosa has condemned what he has called a social media 'smear campaign' against him while Motale has alleged he received death threats in connection with the story.

Kunene and Motale are good friends and Kunene has previously said their friendship is not a secret.