Knysna municipality stands by its fire report

Knysna Municipality stands by its findings that the June fires were man-made as concluded in its fire report released last month.

The municipality was responding to findings by Afriforum which had refuted the municipality’s claims and initiated their own investigation into the fires.

The lobby group’s investigation revealed that the fires were caused by a lightning strike. Afriforum called on the help of forensic investigator David Klatzow who concluded that the lightning bolt ignited a flame which originated in the Elandskraal area on April 12.

Klatzow’s report was in contrast with what the municipality had found to be the cause of the fire. Knysna fire chief Clinton Manuel revealed at a media conference last month that pine cones — often used as kindling — and charred logs were found on private land in the mountainous Elandskraal area where the fire started.