Man arrested over jumping castle crash

Almost a month after he allegedly crashed into a children's jumping castle, killing a five-year-old and injuring eight people, a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.

But the parents of the children who sustained injuries were shocked when The Times broke the news to them about Rico Jonas's arrest. The incident occurred on August 9 in Delft.

Jonas lives metres away from the home of the Ely family who had hired the jumping castle for Farrah Ely's third birthday party. In fact, his mother and Farrah's are friends.

The 25-year-old appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on August 28, said police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Monday.

The party went silent when a white bakkie drove into the jumping castle. Eight people sustained injuries, and a five-year-old girl died in hospital the following day.

Heinrich Wewers, spokesman for the affected families, said it was unacceptable that nothing had been relayed to them.