He said despite having 520 boys silence hung over the school on Tuesday. “We could never imagine something like this happening when you wake up in the morning.”

It is understood that a bus had been bound for Kearsney College when the driver lost control of the coach.

Four under-16 soccer teams were on their way from Michaelhouse‚ in Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ to play against Kearsney‚ on Botha's Hill‚ west of Durban.

According to paramedics‚ the bus ploughed through the centre median of the N3 coming down Town Hill towards Pietermaritzburg en route to Durban. The bus drove into oncoming traffic before it overturned and skidded to halt on its side.

Witherspoon said the school’s chaplain and guidance counsellor‚ as well the rector‚ had rushed to the various hospitals where the pupils were being treated.