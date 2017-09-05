"She's traumatised. We are trying by all means to ensure the environment she is in is a friendly and safe environment‚" Langeni said.

"She's a student and she's never been at the centre of a commotion like this. She's had to deal with the media‚ with the hatred from other students‚ and she's getting threats."

Intellimali‚ the company who administered the payments‚ took full responsibility for the blunder last week. It repaid the university the R818‚469.29 spent by Mani. It said it would also be looking into opening criminal charges.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the university wasn't aware of any charges.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Miranda Mills said the SAPS weren't aware of any charges laid in this matter in the Eastern Cape.

Following complaints that Mani was fearing for her safety‚ Tukwayo said it is the university's responsibility to ensure the safety of all students on campus.

Tukwayo reaffirmed the university's stance that no student would suffer or lose out on their allowances following Mani's spending spree.

"Financially‚ we are absolutely certain there won't be any future problems. All students who are supposed to receive their allowances‚ will receive it until the end of the academic year‚" she said.