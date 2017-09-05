No demand for local locomotives

The economic downturn has had a dramatic impact on Transnet’s wagon procurement programme and ripple effects on local component manufacturers.

Black industrialists who were set up specifically to supply Transnet have been particularly hard hit by the plunge in orders from the parastatal.

Transnet Engineering CEO Thamsanqa Jiyane told Parliament’s trade and industry committee on Tuesday that in the 2016/17 financial year only 100 wagons were built compared with the 4‚119 originally targeted. The previous year only 2‚100 wagons were manufactured compared with the 3‚692 projected.