A popular Nelson Mandela University professor and enthusiastic cyclist died early on Monday when he was hit by a cash-in-transit vehicle while riding his bicycle in peak-hour morning traffic.

Tributes have poured in for Professor Gerrit Radder‚ 61‚ from colleagues and friends‚ who expressed their deep shock and described him as a positive go-getter who had time for everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Radder was riding along Walmer Boulevard in South End at about 6.50am when the tragedy occurred‚ police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“A G4S cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling along the same road in the same direction and allegedly bumped [into] him‚” Naidu said.

“He fell off his bicycle and died at the scene.”

G4S Cash Solutions spokeswoman Wendy Hardy confirmed that one of the company’s armoured vehicles was involved in the accident.

“The management and staff of G4S extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased‚” Hardy said.

The Herald