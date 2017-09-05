WATCH | 'I will beat you to death‚' screams road rage motorist

WARNING: Strong language

An expletive-ridden tirade exploded into road rage fury when a man pulled a wooden pick-handle from the boot of his car and attacked a motorist in the Cape Winelands.

The altercation on Monday afternoon was captured on video by Egan Ezra who was allegedly hit in the face by the unidentified driver of a silver VW Polo.

A young girl was seated in the front passenger seat of the Polo during the fracas‚ in broad daylight on a busy street.

It all started when a man accused Ezra of not maintaining the correct following distance.

Grabbing what appears to be a pick-handle‚ the aggressor stormed towards Ezra screaming‚ in Afrikaans: “Ek sal jou f****n dood bliksem‚ jy ry soos n p**s”.

Loosely translated‚ the threat was: “I will f****n beat you to death. You drive like a p**s.”

The two argue and the aggressor continues to hurl abuse – allegedly calling Ezra a hotnot - until he realises that he was filmed.