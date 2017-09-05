South Africa

What can Capetonians do with their 87l quota?

05 September 2017 - 07:37 By By ARON HYMAN

The drought-stricken City of Cape Town has asked residents to get used to the "new normal" of using just 87 litres of water per person per day.

But what can you do with 87 litres of water?

If the city's water calculator is anything to go by, you could:

- Have a 4-minute shower (40 litres), even though the city recommends a two-minute shower.

- Three toilet flushes (27 litres). The city has recommended that people "only flush when necessary''.

- Wash the dishes once (9 litres).

- Wash your hands and face once (3 litres ).

- Brush your teeth twice (0.3 litres).

- Prepare two cooked meals (1.2 litres).

- Drink seven glasses of water (1.75 litres).

- Give your pet a bowel of water (1 litre).

This comes to about 84 litres of water per person a day.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille introduced level 5 water restrictions, aimed at curbing water usage by commercial property owners by 20%, on Sunday.

