Rumours were circulating on social media on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that a second child had died and another had an arm amputated. But neither of these are true.

Michaelhouse spokesperson Murray Witherspoon said 13 boys and a staff member underwent surgery on Tuesday night.

“A number of others were treated for various abrasions‚ from minor to serious. One boy had serious lower arm injuries with a fair degree of muscle and tissue damage‚ but doctors were able to save his arm‚” said Witherspoon.

In a statement on the school's Facebook page‚ rector Greg Theron said: "During the course of [Tuesday] evening‚ too‚ a number of unfounded rumours surfaced and I believe it is important to discount these. Beyond what has been shared on our Facebook and e-mail communiques‚ no more serious injuries‚ indeed fatalities‚ were suffered‚ thank God."

Dloti's funeral arrangements had not been finalised.

Witherspoon said the school had a chapel service at the school on Wednesday morning. On top of this‚ various Michaelhouse committees were gathering in prayer. A Gauteng branch committee were set to gather on Wednesday at 2pm at the Rosebank Union Church in Hurlingham‚ Johannesburg‚ for a time of prayer for the boys‚ masters and their families.

Theron said the school and its pupils commemorated Dloti's and prayed for the injured at the chapel service on Wednesday.