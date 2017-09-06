A security guard from Eersteriver‚ crowned one of Cape Town's worst traffic offenders‚ has been nabbed at work.

According to JP Smith‚ mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ officials received a list of the top five offenders on Monday.

"Members of the [Safety & Security Internal Inspectorate] then embarked on tracing operations where one of the offenders was traced to his place of employment‚'' said Smith.

The man was arrested on Tuesday for 13 outstanding summonses‚ which consist of ''double and single warrants of arrest''. He owes about R42‚000 in traffic fines.

He is due to appear in the Parow Municipal Court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday EWN reported that drivers who continually break the law may have their licences taken away‚ thanks to a new bill that was passed on Tuesday.

"We are no longer living in the Stone Age. We are now in the 21st century. It is very important that we are up to speed with the technological innovations and developments‚'' Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi was quoted as saying.