Cops hunt for man who shot seven homeless people

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man opened fire on a group of homeless people in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The man had an altercation with the homeless outside a residential apartment which led to the shootout.

According to police spokesperson Kay Makhubela‚ the man wanted the group to move its belongings away from the pavement on Goud Street but the group refused.

“The man came back with a group of people traveling in a white taxi to remove the homeless from the pavement. The groups argued and the homeless allegedly threw stones at the taxi. Someone from the taxi fired several times at the group and injured seven people including a woman‚” said Makhubela.

The taxi fled the scene after the shooting.

Paramedics attending to the scene said two of the injured were in a critical condition. Five sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“Paramedics found a woman and six men lying outside the block of flats. Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support interventions.

"Once the patients had been treated‚ they were transported to various provincial hospitals for urgent care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The injured have been taken to different hospitals.

-TimesLIVE