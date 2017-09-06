Judge ticks off Manyi in libel suit

The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday lashed out at former government spin doctor Mzwanele "Jimmy'' Manyi's instructing attorney for failing to file heads of argument in a defamation case brought against Manyi by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka.

Wierzycka, the outspoken chief executive of Sygnia Asset Management and South Africa's wealthiest woman, has filed an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court.

She is seeking an order declaring statements Manyi made against her on Twitter and Facebook - including that she was guilty of economic "terrorism" - defamatory.

The case is due to be argued on Thursday. Last week, the court ordered the lawyers acting for the opposing parties to file their heads of argument by 2pm on Monday, but only Wierzycka's lawyer met the deadline.

Judge Bashier Vally did not take kindly to Kagiso Dinaka's "attitude" and "behaviour".