Max Price: Planned shutdown could cost UCT R500m

“That already says that they’re going to assault us while we try to peacefully protest‚” she said. “(The protest) will only be effective if there is a shutdown."

She said that they had make “sacrifices” for the university to become “decolonised”. They are also concerned about the lack of black teaching staff.

“All we are learning about is white people and we are not learning about ourselves. Obviously we want that to change and we need to make sacrifices along the way‚ no one said the struggle was going to be easy‚” she said.

In a strongly worded e-mail to UCT management SRC representative Lethabo Maunye said he was “angry and disgusted” at their decision to deploy private security on campus during the potential shutdown.

Maunye claims he was assaulted on numerous occasions by private security and claimed that others were “beaten‚ sexually assaulted and some raped.”