Teachers engaging in sexual relations with pupils must be exposed and removed from the education system‚ the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) says.

“This phenomena and problem of educators who are romantically and sexually involved with female students is prejudicing and eroding the image of our education system and it is further bringing the image of our public schools into disrepute and dragging the image of the government that is led by the ANC through the mud‚” COSAS president general John Macheke said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reports surfaced last week that Bothithong High School in the Northern Cape had in the last few years seen a spike in the number of learners falling pregnant‚ with some alleging that their teachers had fathered the children. Two teachers from the school was arrested for sexual crimes and appeared in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.